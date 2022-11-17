See All General Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO

Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO

General Surgery
4.4 (50)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Galati works at Urology Associates, Inc. in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Girardeau Urology Assoc
    3 DOCTORS PARK, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 (573) 334-7748

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Nov 17, 2022
Had to be seen due to Elevated PSA. Dr. Galati, did a extensive evaluation recommended a 4K blood work up. This led to an 3T MRI.
— Nov 17, 2022
Photo: Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO
About Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO

  General Surgery
Years of Experience
  19 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  English
NPI Number
  1376693754
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
  University of Oklahoma Health Sciences
  At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
  Southeast Missouri State University
  Urology
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vincenzo Galati, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Galati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Galati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Galati works at Urology Associates, Inc. in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Galati’s profile.

Dr. Galati has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

50 patients have reviewed Dr. Galati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galati.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

