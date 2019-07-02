Overview

Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Castellano works at Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.