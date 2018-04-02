Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zizza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO
Overview
Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO is an Urology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Zizza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tricounty Urology176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 301, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 379-0867Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lincoln Office2 Wake Robin Rd, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 739-2984
-
3
Warren Office851 Main St, Warren, RI 02885 Directions (401) 275-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zizza?
Wait time is bad because he sees a lot of people. Give him a chance and you will be pleased.
About Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1528085289
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zizza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zizza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zizza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zizza works at
Dr. Zizza has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zizza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zizza speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Zizza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zizza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zizza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zizza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.