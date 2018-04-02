See All Urologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO

Urology
2.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO is an Urology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.

Dr. Zizza works at Northeast Medical Group Urology in Warwick, RI with other offices in Lincoln, RI and Warren, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tricounty Urology
    176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 301, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 379-0867
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lincoln Office
    2 Wake Robin Rd, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 739-2984
  3. 3
    Warren Office
    851 Main St, Warren, RI 02885 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 275-8110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zizza?

    Apr 02, 2018
    Wait time is bad because he sees a lot of people. Give him a chance and you will be pleased.
    — Apr 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zizza to family and friends

    Dr. Zizza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zizza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO.

    About Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528085289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zizza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zizza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zizza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zizza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zizza has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zizza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Zizza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zizza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zizza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zizza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.