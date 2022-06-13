Dr. Vincent Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Yu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Locations
Vincent C. Yu MD23550 Park St Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 724-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cataracts both eyes replaced over two months. Pre and post surgery visits were on time and organized. Placement of toric lens is flawless. I am amazed by the sight ihad lost. Very pleased with new vision andno more glasses to clean.
About Dr. Vincent Yu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Farsightedness, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.