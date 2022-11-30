Dr. Vincent Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Yu, MD
Dr. Vincent Yu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canon City, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with St. Thomas More Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Eric C Carlson MD933 Sell Ave Unit A, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 276-2116
St. Thomas More Physician Group1339 Phay Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 285-2760
- St. Thomas More Hospital
During tubal ligation my OBGYN Surgeon burnt 2 holes I my colon sent my home to recover even though I was in pain with no meds. Never return my calls for help with pain. Taken to ER 2x given morphine before admitted. Next morning taken into surgery, thank God Dr. Yu was in finishing up in the next O.R when the original doctor found that I was was infected and need emergency surgery they immediately called for Dr. Yu. I later found out that my original doctor suspected what he had done and still sent me home. I am so thankful for Dr. Yu and his team they continued to follow up and check on my care for months.
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1033155742
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.