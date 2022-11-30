Overview

Dr. Vincent Yu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canon City, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with St. Thomas More Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Surgery Specialist of Fremont County in Canon City, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.