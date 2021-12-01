See All Nephrologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Vincent Yang, MD

Nephrology
5 (8)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vincent Yang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Yang works at Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada - Rancho in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hypokalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology & Endocrine Associates Inc.
    500 S Rancho Dr Ste 12, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-1887
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Summerlin Dialysis Center
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 70, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-1887
  3. 3
    Mountainview Office
    7316 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-1887
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Hypokalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
Hypokalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Acidosis Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2021
    He's the best doctor ever. He listens and hears what you say. He explains in layman's terms. He is kind and friendly. Office staff is the same way. An excellent doctor
    Linda K Mitchell — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Vincent Yang, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    • 17 years of experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356513063
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yang works at Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada - Rancho in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

    Dr. Yang has seen patients for Acidosis, Hypokalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

