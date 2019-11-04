Dr. Vincent Viscomi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viscomi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Viscomi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Viscomi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Chi Memorial Hospital- Georgia and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hospital Sleep Disorder Center725 Glenwood Dr Ste E680, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 495-7378Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Diagnostic Pathology Services2525 Desales Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 495-7378Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Chi Memorial Hospital- Georgia
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After my first year established with my C-PAP, always had to be seen by a nurse practitioner as Dr. Viscomi mostly sees getting new patients established. Overall the office is very good.
About Dr. Vincent Viscomi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982689493
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viscomi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viscomi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viscomi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Viscomi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viscomi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viscomi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viscomi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.