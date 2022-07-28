Dr. Vincent Vinciguerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinciguerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Vinciguerra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vincent Vinciguerra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
The Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8874
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Vinciguerra has been my oncologist the past 23 years and I have always felt that he was the best in his field. His caring way, warm smile and friendliest always makes me comfortable at my visits. He takes his time with his patients, listens, asks questions and always explains things so you can easily understand him.
About Dr. Vincent Vinciguerra, MD
- Oncology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1003961756
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
