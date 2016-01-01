See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Vincent Vincent III, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience
Dr. Vincent Vincent III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Dr. Vincent III works at St Frances Cabrini Hosp EMR in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital
    Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital
3330 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Vincent Vincent III, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356323497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Vincent III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vincent III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vincent III works at St Frances Cabrini Hosp EMR in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Vincent III’s profile.

    Dr. Vincent III has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vincent III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

