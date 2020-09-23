Dr. Vincent Verdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Verdi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Verdi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Dr. Verdi works at
Locations
Mid Atlantic Eye Center109 Wimbledon Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 583-5826
Henry, C Allan, MD Inc1881 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518 Directions (757) 480-0111
Verdi Eye Specialists3921 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23504 Directions (757) 583-5826
Coastal Eye Center1855 W City Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (252) 338-3909
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Verdi is very friendly and answers all of your questions.
About Dr. Vincent Verdi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053326777
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verdi has seen patients for Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
