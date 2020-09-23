Overview

Dr. Vincent Verdi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.



Dr. Verdi works at Mid Atlantic Eye Care in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA and Elizabeth City, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.