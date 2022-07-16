Dr. Vincent Vena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Vena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Vena, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Vena works at
Locations
-
1
Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine2 Celeste Dr, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 255-6781
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vena?
Dr. Vena performed hip replacement surgery on me and everything went perfectly. Three weeks earlier he performed the same surgery on my twin brother and his surgery went perfectly as well. I highly recommend him if you're thinking about hip replacement surgery.
About Dr. Vincent Vena, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154330579
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vena works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.