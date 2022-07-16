Overview

Dr. Vincent Vena, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Vena works at Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Johnstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.