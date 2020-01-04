Overview

Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Vann Jr works at RGTV RETINA SPECIALIST in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.