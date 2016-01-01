Dr. Vincent Valdez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Valdez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Valdez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Atlas Pain Mgmt.8067 FLORENCE AVE, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 622-0087
Atlas Pain Management Clinic3939 Atlantic Ave Ste 217, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 901-2453
Practice400 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 546-3461
Beach Cities Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2990 Lomita Blvd Ste B, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 546-3461
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vincent Valdez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Valdez has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.