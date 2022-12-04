Dr. Traynelis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Traynelis, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Traynelis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Associates in Gynecologic Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am so impressed with Dr. Traynelis and his team. He thoroughly explained everything involved with the issues in my cervical spine, and was always concerned about addressing questions until I completely understood what was happening in my spine and the steps he would take to correct the situation. He never pushed surgery given that I could go for long asymptomatic periods. He will give you all the time you need to help you, he is warm and personable, and most important — an incredibly skilled surgeon. I did my research and met with top surgeons from Northwestern and Loyola. When my husband and I met with Dr. Traynelis, we knew he was the right choice.
About Dr. Vincent Traynelis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
