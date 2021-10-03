Dr. Vincent Toma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Toma, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Toma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Nosebleed and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3829 Woodley Rd Bldg B, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 474-9324
-
2
Hacker Hopple Grossman Wenzke Medical Group Inc.4640 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 474-9324
- 3 1616 E Wooster St Unit 38, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 728-0627
-
4
Wood County Hospital950 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 474-9324
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Toma very good at patient/dr relationship
About Dr. Vincent Toma, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1790786671
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
