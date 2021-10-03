Overview

Dr. Vincent Toma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Nosebleed and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.