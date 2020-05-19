Dr. Vincent Tarantola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Tarantola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Tarantola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Tarantola works at
Locations
-
1
Staten Island Office78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 206, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 816-0034
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarantola?
He’s the BEST!!!
About Dr. Vincent Tarantola, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1841248259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarantola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarantola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarantola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarantola works at
Dr. Tarantola speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.