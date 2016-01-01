See All Congenital Cardiac Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Vincent Tam, MD

Congenital Cardiac Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vincent Tam, MD is a Congenital Cardiac Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Congenital Cardiac Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Tam works at Dr Vincent Tam MD in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Vincent Tam MD
    1500 Cooper St Fl 3, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 885-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Defect Repair
Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Heart Defect Repair
Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia

Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Shunting Procedures With or Without Aortic Repair or Coronary Anomaly Repair Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Vincent Tam, MD

    • Congenital Cardiac Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356439491
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Board Certifications
    • Congenital Cardiac Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Tam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

