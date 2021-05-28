Overview

Dr. Vincent Spagnuolo Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Spagnuolo Jr works at Virtua Cardiology in Medford, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ and Columbus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

