Dr. Vincent Simone Jr, DPM

Podiatry
3 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vincent Simone Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maplewood, MN. 

Dr. Simone Jr works at Healtheast Surgery in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healtheast Surgery
    2945 Hazelwood St, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 326-5500
  2. 2
    M. Health Fairview Clinic Woodwinds
    1825 WOODWINDS DR, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 326-5500
  3. 3
    Maplewood Podiatry
    2520 White Bear Ave N Ste A, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 770-3891
  4. 4
    St. John's Hospital
    1575 Beam Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-7131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 27, 2020
    Yes
    — Sep 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Simone Jr, DPM
    About Dr. Vincent Simone Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427053917
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simone Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simone Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simone Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simone Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

