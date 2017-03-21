Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serafino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Serafino works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Pediatrics834 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-4222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serafino?
Hes a amazing dr straight to the point but most of all hes awsome with my son he makes him comfortable
About Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497799183
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serafino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serafino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serafino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serafino works at
Dr. Serafino speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Serafino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serafino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serafino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serafino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.