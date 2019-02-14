Dr. Vincent Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Scott, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Summerville Pelvic Health Specialists295A Midland Pkwy Ste 240, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 702-6187
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scott is very professional, caring and attentive to your concerns. I've been a patient of his for 11yrs now. I certainly wish he was providing service for 2019.
About Dr. Vincent Scott, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1699740027
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Colporrhaphy, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
