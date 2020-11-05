See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Vincent Sciulla, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (3)
27 years of experience
Dr. Vincent Sciulla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Sciulla works at House Call Foot Care Services of New York in Brooklyn, NY.

  1. 1
    House Call Foot Care Services of New York
    8302 14th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Nov 05, 2020
    Dr. Sciulla has been my podiatrist for about 5 years. He is professional, courteous, efficient, gentle and kind. In other words, the best there is. Highly recommend him.
    Teresa Parker — Nov 05, 2020
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
