Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sammarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Sammarco works at
Locations
-
1
Fairfield Office2960 Mack Rd Ste 101, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 793-3933
-
2
Fort Wright Office1955 Dixie Hwy, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (513) 793-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sammarco?
Dr. Sammarco ís one of the most skilled foot and ankle surgeons in the Cincinnati area. Dr.Sammarco performed a corrective and exploratory surgery in 2022. Dr.Sammarco discovered that my medial nerve had been cut and a neuroma had formed. I have been in severe pain, but was told by the podiatrist I was not a candidate for him to do surgery again. That surgery was at UC WC in Sept of 2017. Im now 3 post op recovery for 6 weeks, in a cast, permanent nerve damage. I highly recommend Dr. Sammarco because most surgeons will not get involved in a surgery such as mine. I finally have an answer to why I couldn't feel my toes or the pad on my left foot. I want to focus on my healing and pray for God to help me with the loss of sensation. I need closure and time to heal from this permanent disability. Thank you so much Dr. Sammarco for taking such wonderful care of me. Even though it's a tough loss for me, I know you did everything you could to preserve the rest of my foot from further injury.
About Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174593479
Education & Certifications
- Union Meml Hospital
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Cleveland Cli Found
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Bates College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sammarco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sammarco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sammarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sammarco works at
Dr. Sammarco has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sammarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Sammarco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sammarco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sammarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sammarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.