Dr. Vincent Russo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vincent Russo, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
OrthoArizona - Pima Center8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona Scottsdale Shea Campus10290 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-1322Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
I saw Dr. Russo at least 15 years ago for the start of my knee issues. I thought he was great and very caring back then, and when my arthritis Dr suggested a knee replacement, Dr. Russo was the first name I thought of. Had no problem getting an appt. His staff was great, and called me in for X-rays after only waiting about 5 minutes. Then I met with Dr. Russo, who confirmed a knee replacement was the way to proceed. Discussed a bit about it, and answered my questions. His nurse came in and scheduled a date, and explained what all I need to do prior to the surgery. I will add to this as soon as I can tell you how everything went.. to be continued
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750488425
- University of Pittsburgh
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- College of the Holy Cross
- Orthopedic Surgery
