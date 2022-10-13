See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Vincent Russo, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (213)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vincent Russo, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Russo works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - Pima Center
    8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 493-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona Scottsdale Shea Campus
    10290 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-1322
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 213 ratings
    Patient Ratings (213)
    5 Star
    (190)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I saw Dr. Russo at least 15 years ago for the start of my knee issues. I thought he was great and very caring back then, and when my arthritis Dr suggested a knee replacement, Dr. Russo was the first name I thought of. Had no problem getting an appt. His staff was great, and called me in for X-rays after only waiting about 5 minutes. Then I met with Dr. Russo, who confirmed a knee replacement was the way to proceed. Discussed a bit about it, and answered my questions. His nurse came in and scheduled a date, and explained what all I need to do prior to the surgery. I will add to this as soon as I can tell you how everything went.. to be continued
    Elsje — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Russo, MD
    About Dr. Vincent Russo, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    47 years of experience
    • 47 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    1750488425
    • 1750488425
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • College of the Holy Cross
    Orthopedic Surgery
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    213 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

