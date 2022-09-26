Overview

Dr. Vincent Ruggiero, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ruggiero works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

