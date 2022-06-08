Overview

Dr. Vincent Ripepi, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Ripepi works at Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Washington, PA with other offices in Charleroi, PA and Canonsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.