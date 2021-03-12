Dr. Vincent Ricchiuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricchiuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Ricchiuti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Ricchiuti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ricchiuti works at
Locations
Neo Urology Associates Inc7430 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-9214
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-3676
Northeast Ohio Urology Assocs6262 Mahoning Ave Ste C, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 779-6851
Surgical Hospital At Southwood7630 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ricchiuti is a wonderful doctor and I literally will trust him with my life. He always takes the time to explain stuff to me because I don't know this stuff at all. His nurses Carol and Rachael are always helpful and nice. Some staff cats like they couldn't be bothered to help but overall I like the office. I will tell people to see Dr. Ricchiuti for any urine related problems.
About Dr. Vincent Ricchiuti, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790759769
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricchiuti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricchiuti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricchiuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricchiuti works at
Dr. Ricchiuti has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricchiuti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricchiuti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricchiuti.
