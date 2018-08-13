Overview

Dr. Vincent Reppucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Reppucci works at Myeyedr. in Danbury, CT with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Retinopathy and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.