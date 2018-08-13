Dr. Vincent Reppucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reppucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Reppucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Reppucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Myeyedr.65 North St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-6291
Kkb Medical P.c.1317 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-7000
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reppucci saved my vision when a local Specialist misdiagnosed me. He takes the time to listen and is extremely compassionate. His conservative treatment allowed him to repair a tear in my retina immediately. You're in good hands with him. Don't hesitate.
About Dr. Vincent Reppucci, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
