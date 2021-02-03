Overview

Dr. Vincent Rella, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Rella works at Western Connecticut Med Grp in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.