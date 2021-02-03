Dr. Rella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Rella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Rella, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Western Connecticut Med Grp95 Locust Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7029
-
2
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7029
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Rella’s for over 16 years. He and his staff have always made me feel safe. He once said to me “ when you go to medical school you are not sure which field you want but oncology picks you”. What a great tribute to himself and his staff. Everything about the visits are about you and he can remember your first visit what your reason for being there is and always a plan for you. Just love him
About Dr. Vincent Rella, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1801837711
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
