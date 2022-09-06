Dr. Rella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Rella, MD
Dr. Vincent Rella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY.
- 1 3105 Roberts Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 863-6446
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was my sister’s and my pediatrician in the 1960s, with Dr. Casey. What memories…good docs. Did dr. Rella just retire?!
- Pediatrics
- English, Italian
- 1043357163
- Pediatrics
