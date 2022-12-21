Dr. Vincent Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Reid, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Reid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.
Locations
Hall Perrine Cancer Center701 10th St SE Fl 2, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 369-4652
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reid cared for me after a breast cancer diagnosis that required a double mastectomy. He was very therapeutic and 'to the point' as my diagnosis and treatment plan unfolded. As a RN, I researched and consulted colleagues (wanting the best in the field!) and I received outstanding recommendations and reassurance from each RN and doctor I consulted with. I also discovered how very fortunate we are to have Dr. Reid in this area, as he is innovative and 'on top of' new developments/techniques in the field. This also played out in the care he gave and surgical expertise. He sat down with me and explained all things very well and clearly and thoroughly answered all my numerous questions. I highly recommend him for any surgery you may need.
About Dr. Vincent Reid, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
