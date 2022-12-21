See All General Surgeons in Cedar Rapids, IA
Dr. Vincent Reid, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vincent Reid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.

Dr. Reid works at Hall Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hall Perrine Cancer Center
    701 10th St SE Fl 2, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 369-4652

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Reid cared for me after a breast cancer diagnosis that required a double mastectomy. He was very therapeutic and 'to the point' as my diagnosis and treatment plan unfolded. As a RN, I researched and consulted colleagues (wanting the best in the field!) and I received outstanding recommendations and reassurance from each RN and doctor I consulted with. I also discovered how very fortunate we are to have Dr. Reid in this area, as he is innovative and 'on top of' new developments/techniques in the field. This also played out in the care he gave and surgical expertise. He sat down with me and explained all things very well and clearly and thoroughly answered all my numerous questions. I highly recommend him for any surgery you may need.
    — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Vincent Reid, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144474370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reid works at Hall Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids, IA. View the full address on Dr. Reid’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.

