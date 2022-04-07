Dr. Vincent Rascon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rascon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Rascon, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vincent Rascon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Any Lab Test Now1913 Heritage Blvd, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 520-8396
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
My son had partial toenail removal by another podiatrist and the after care instructions weren’t helping his toe was looking awful. Went to Dr Rascon who recommended a different treatment and the next morning his toe was better. Healed nicely and quickly. Later discovered the treatment initially recommended is now known to be harmful and a wound care specialist couldn’t believe what was recommended by first doctor. Dr Rascon’s treatment was within medical protocol and much safer. Thanks Dr Rascon! Definitely recommend this doctor
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346236924
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Rascon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rascon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rascon has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rascon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rascon speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Rascon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rascon.
