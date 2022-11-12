Overview

Dr. Vincent Rampersaud, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.



Dr. Rampersaud works at Insight Pain Management in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.