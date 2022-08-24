Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Quinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Quinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 676 DeKalb Pike Rm 106, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (610) 279-7696
-
2
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia609 W Germantown Pike Ste 120, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 279-1370
-
3
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, P.C.1330 Powell St Ste 301, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 272-3253
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quinn took the time to listen, answer my question and explain the considerations. He took the time to call me to give me the results (good results) after a recent test. I respect his knowledge and believe he cares about me as a patient.
About Dr. Vincent Quinn, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154326817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.