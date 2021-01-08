Overview

Dr. Vincent Puccia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Puccia works at PUCCIA VINCENT MD in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.