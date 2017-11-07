Overview

Dr. Vincent Puccia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Puccia works at Dr. Christopher Lueking in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.