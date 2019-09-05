Dr. Vincent Prusick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prusick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Prusick, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Prusick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Prusick works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Orthopedic Center4045 W Royal Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0900
-
2
Munson Home Care550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 935-8604
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prusick?
Surgery was life changing. At 70 I was worried that I would never feel good again. He performed a lumbar fusion and it is a new world. I feel great-no pain. Very considerate and nice.
About Dr. Vincent Prusick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922022888
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prusick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prusick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prusick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prusick works at
Dr. Prusick has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prusick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Prusick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prusick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prusick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prusick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.