Overview

Dr. Vincent Prusick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Prusick works at Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.