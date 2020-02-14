Dr. Vincent Picozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Picozzi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Back in 89 i saw Dr Picozzi or stage 3 testicular cancer, i went thru over a year of chemo, then 27 hours of surgery to debulk dead tumors. Dr Picozzi saved my life and i know he can again.
- Stanford U
- Pb Brigham/Harvard U
- Pb Brigham/Harvard U
- Stanford School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
