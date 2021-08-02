See All Hand Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Vincent Phan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vincent Phan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Phan works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 690-4678
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 02, 2021
    DR. PHAN IS AN EXCELLENT HAND SURGEON. MY WRIST NEEDED PLATES, SCREWS AND IT WAS SMASHED UP VERY BADLY FROM A SLIP OUTSIDE OF MY SHOWER! Dr. PHAN CAME TO THE ER ROOM AND GAVE ME A SHOT THEN HE DID A REDUCTION TO SET TWO BONES, IT WAS LIKE A MIRACLE BECAUSE MY WRIST WAS SMASHED BUT HE TOOK AN XRAY AND SAID MY BONES WERE VERY SOFT SO HE GAVE IT ANOTHER TRY. I FINALLY WAS ADMITTED INTO TNE HOSPITAL AND HE HAD A TECHNITION TAKE MANY MANY CATSCANS OF MY WRIST AND CAME BACK TO MY ROOM AND INFORMED ME I HAD A VERY VERY BAD BREAK THAT WOULD REQUIRE A PLATE AND SCREWS AND THERE WERE TINY FRACTURES THAT WOULD BE HARD TO GET. HE SCHEDULED THE SURGERY ASAP AND I WAS IN A CAST FOR AWHILE.,NOW I AM IN A BLACK BRACE AND I AM SCHEDULED FOR 2 DAYS A WEEK OF PHYSICAL THERAPY PER WEEK WITH PAM. DR. PHAM IS A MIRACLE WORKER AND HAS A GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER! I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYONE! HE IS AN EXCELLENT HAND/WRIST SURGEON AND HAS A GREAT SENSE OF HUMOR!
    DARCY A PALATKA — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Vincent Phan, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1205948296
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

