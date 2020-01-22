See All Plastic Surgeons in Salisbury, MD
Dr. Vincent Perrotta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (41)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vincent Perrotta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. Perrotta works at Peninsula Plastic Surgery in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peninsula Plastic Surgery
    314 W Carroll St Ste 1, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 546-0464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Breast Ptosis
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Breast Ptosis

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 22, 2020
    Dr Perotta was an excellent doctor. He was caring and listened to my concerns. He did an outstanding job with my surgeries. I was never uncomfortable and my procedures were explained in great detail so I always felt informed.
    Sue — Jan 22, 2020
    About Dr. Vincent Perrotta, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720033541
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • U Vt
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perrotta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perrotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perrotta works at Peninsula Plastic Surgery in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Dr. Perrotta’s profile.

    Dr. Perrotta has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrotta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

