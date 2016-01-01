Overview

Dr. Vincent Peng, MD is a Dermatologist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peng works at Tara Dermatology Center in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.