Dr. Vincent Pelletiere, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vincent Pelletiere, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Inverness, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. Pelletiere works at Barrington Plastic Surgery Ltd in Inverness, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barrington Plastic Surgery Ltd.
    1602 W Colonial Pkwy, Inverness, IL 60067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 358-9444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Spider Veins

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Feb 12, 2020
Intelligent, succinct, great results!
— Feb 12, 2020
About Dr. Vincent Pelletiere, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 54 years of experience
  • English
  • 1053339259
Education & Certifications

  • Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
  • Loyola Med Ctr
  • University Of Illinois
  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • Plastic Surgery
