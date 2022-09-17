Dr. Vincent Paolone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paolone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Paolone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Paolone, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7010 South Ave Ste 7, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paolone helped me when I needed fresh eyes after being on the same medication for well over a decade. I was beyond grateful for his support and knowledge.
About Dr. Vincent Paolone, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Harvard Medical School
