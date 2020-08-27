Dr. Vincent Panella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Panella, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Panella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Panella works at
Locations
The Gastroenterology Group of Northern Nj LLC420 Grand Ave Ste 101, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-7044
Northern New Jersey Center for Advanced Endoscopy270 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 408-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Panella since I was 15 years old. I am now 51. Dr. Panella is one of the nicest, thorough, caring and incredible doctors I have ever had the honor of knowing. I would recommend him to anyone, anytime and anywhere.
About Dr. Vincent Panella, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1841242393
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Columbia University In The City Of New York
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panella accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panella speaks Italian and Spanish.
756 patients have reviewed Dr. Panella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.