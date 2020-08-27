See All Gastroenterologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Vincent Panella, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (756)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vincent Panella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Panella works at Gastroenterology Group Of Northern New Jersey in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Gastroenterology Group of Northern Nj LLC
    420 Grand Ave Ste 101, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-7044
  2. 2
    Northern New Jersey Center for Advanced Endoscopy
    270 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 408-5505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 756 ratings
    Patient Ratings (756)
    5 Star
    (715)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vincent Panella, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841242393
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Center
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University In The City Of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Panella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    756 patients have reviewed Dr. Panella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

