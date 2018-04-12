Dr. Ortolano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Ortolano, MD
Dr. Vincent Ortolano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waimea, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital4643 Waimea Cyn Dr, Waimea, HI 96796 Directions (808) 335-0579
Vincent Ortolano MD PC8100 Constitution Pl NE Ste 250, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 294-6979
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a reviewer with a medical background and was formerly tenured on faculty of a medical school. I would like to say I have no idea why Dr. Ortolano has such opposing ratings as I found him to be: 1. Thorough 2. Highly competent 3. Very educational 4. Very patient 5. Offering clear guidance 6. Most congenial. I can't imagine why there would be a number of extreme negative reviews. I would highly recommend him as a urologist.
About Dr. Vincent Ortolano, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1669497814
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
