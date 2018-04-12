Overview

Dr. Vincent Ortolano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waimea, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Ortolano works at WAIMEA VETERANS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Waimea, HI with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.