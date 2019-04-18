Dr. Vincent Nip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Nip, MD
Dr. Vincent Nip, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Vincent J. Nip M.d. Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 808, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 538-1050
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He did a skillful job and I would go back if I needed another mole removed. He did it above my eye and it is now nearly invisible. No scaring. His wife is a bit quirky, and forgot to call me back a couple of times, but this was not a big deal to me.
About Dr. Vincent Nip, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1427103647
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Nip has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
