Overview

Dr. Vincent Narciso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Narciso works at Overland Park General & Bariatric Surgery - Encompass in Lenexa, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.