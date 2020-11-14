Dr. Vincent Narciso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narciso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Narciso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Narciso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Overland Park General & Bariatric Surgery - Encompass8550 Marshall Dr Ste 200, Lenexa, KS 66214 Directions (913) 382-7965
Overland Park General and Bariatric Surgery10600 Quivira Rd Ste 410, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-7962
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The best surgeon I have ever had. Thorough, patient, compassionate and he remembers well our initial conversation in May, 2020 until my laparoscopic hernia repair in Nov.
About Dr. Vincent Narciso, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narciso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narciso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narciso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narciso has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narciso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Narciso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narciso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narciso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narciso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.