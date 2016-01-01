Overview

Dr. Vincent Muscarella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.



Dr. Muscarella works at Center For Advanced Orthopedics in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.