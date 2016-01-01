Dr. Moscato accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent Moscato, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Moscato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Dr. Moscato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moscato?
About Dr. Vincent Moscato, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1699138974
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moscato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moscato works at
Dr. Moscato has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moscato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moscato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moscato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.