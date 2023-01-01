Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miccio Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Miccio Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, thoughtful, considered treatment plan. One of the best doc’s I’ve visited.
About Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 11 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1144586132
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
Columbia University Medical Center
St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miccio Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miccio Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miccio Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miccio Jr has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miccio Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miccio Jr speaks Japanese.
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Miccio Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miccio Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miccio Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miccio Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.